On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free.
Mortgage assistance offered
The city of Mesquite announced on Jan. 25 that residents with past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, or utility bills because of COVID-19 can get up to $65,000 from Texas Homeowner Assistance.
This program gives eligible homeowners grants to cover past due mortgage payments, up to three months of future mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, homeowner or condo association fees, past due utility payments, and up to three months of prospective utility payments. Eligible utility payments include electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater. The program is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs with funding provided by the Homeowner Assistance Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Mesquite ISD has partnered with the Mesquite and Balch Springs Public Libraries to provide a library card to all MISD students. With the Library Share Card, students will be able to check out books from Mesquite Public Libraries and the Balch Spring Library. Permission slips are still being handed out at some campuses.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
