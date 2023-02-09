Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

On Saturday, February 18th, the City of Mesquite will host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Boulevard.

The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

