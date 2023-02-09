On Saturday, February 18th, the City of Mesquite will host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Boulevard.
The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free.
Breakfast, registration, and networking will begin at 8:15 a.m. and the program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us to learn how several city services operate, discover ways to get engaged and explore effective ways to build and foster groups to enhance the quality of life. You play a critical role in making Mesquite the best city to live in.
Mesquite homeowners who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 may be eligible for financial aid on past-due mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other related costs, the city of Mesquite announced Friday. Financial aid is offered through Texas Homeowner Assistance. Visit: TexasHomeownerAssistance.com for more information.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.