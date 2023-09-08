News.jpg
City of Mesquite

The City of Mesquite will host a short Patriot Day memorial ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at Mesquite Freedom Park with prayers and remembrances to honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The public event will include the Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards, Mesquite Fire Department Pipes and Drum Corps, and performances by students from Mesquite Independent School District.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

