The City of Mesquite will host a short Patriot Day memorial ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at Mesquite Freedom Park with prayers and remembrances to honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
The public event will include the Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards, Mesquite Fire Department Pipes and Drum Corps, and performances by students from Mesquite Independent School District.
Mesquite Freedom Park, which features an actual piece of steel from one of the original Twin Towers destroyed on 9/11 in New York City, is located on the North Lawn of the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave.
Mesquite ISD names new assistant principal
Mesquite ISD has announced McDonald Middle School's new assistant principal is Lori “Kristi” Davis.
Davis has completed 21 years in the field of education. She began her teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher at Moss Elementary. She taught sixth and seventh grade math and science. In 2014, Davis served as the 504 and testing coordinator in Rockwall ISD, and in 2016, she was a high school counselor in Terrell ISD. Currently, she serves as the counselor/registrar at Frasier Middle School. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor College of Dentistry and a master’s from Lamar University.
Mesquite Police Department raises awareness for suicide prevention
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Mesquite Police Department encourages community members to strengthen their connections with those they care about. Residents can learn how they can be there for friends and loved ones and help prevent suicide at bit.ly/3PT2U7r.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
