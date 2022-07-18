Mesquite’s outdoor concert series features tribute bands around the North Texas region starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday. This is a free event for the family. Residents can bring their own chair and a cooler. Vendors will be onsite selling a variety of goods.
Back to school
Mesquite ISD is hosting its 2022 Back-to-School drive from8 - 11 a.m.July 30.
Families do not have to register this year.
Supplies and backpacks will be available on a first come first serve basis withone backpack per student. Each student must be in the vehicle to receive supplies.
Families are encouraged to attend their feeder pattern location.
The drives will be located atMesquite High School,North Mesquite High School,Poteet High School,Horn High School,West Mesquite High School,Vanguard High School andSharing Life.
Town Hall
The city of Mesquite is hosting a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Avenue in Training Rooms A & B.
The meeting will provide an update on the city’s current budget and plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on city programs and services, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public.
The public can attend the meeting in person or watch online on the city's Facebook page.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
