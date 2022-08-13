The Mesquite Police Department continues working in conjunction with the Hispanic community.
UNIDOS is a community outreach program and is Hispanic-designed to provide assistance to Spanish-speaking residents in the Mesquite area. UNIDOS meetings are held every quarter and are conducted in Spanish. The program is organized by the Mesquite Police Department with added support from other departments within the city. The program's intention is to act as a resource center for Hispanic-speaking residents, present information and assistance in areas of importance to the Hispanic community.
The meetings will be informal and aimed at learning about various topics including immigration, resources available within Mesquite Police Department and the city, safety, driver’s license and vehicle registration, medical services and more.
Applications for Young Texan Ambassadors close Aug. 26. Young Texans who are passionate about environmental justice with a desire to take action are encouraged to apply to become an ambassador for environmentalism. To apply visit: ktb.org/ambassador
Conservation continues
The city of Mesquite is asking residents and businesses to conserve water voluntarily.
As a result, residents and businesses are reminded of the city’s water conservation plan which limits watering to twice per week, before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Watering during these hours in hot temperatures eliminates evaporation.
Residents should also check faucets for leaks and malfunctions, as well as sprinkler systems to make sure irrigation is watering lawns and landscapes, not pavement. The city will contact any resident or business watering anything other than yards and beds.
The city is taking measures to reduce water use, as well. Parks and Recreation are watering twice per week, except for athletic spaces which may require more water due to safety reasons. In addition, the city has suspended fire hydrant testing to conserve water.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
