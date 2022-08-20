KMB
Courtesy of Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc.

Ambassador applications open  

Applications for Young Texan Ambassadors close Aug. 26. Young Texans who are passionate about environmental justice with a desire to take action are encouraged to apply to become an ambassador for environmentalism. To apply visit: ktb.org/ambassador 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

