Applications for Young Texan Ambassadors close Aug. 26. Young Texans who are passionate about environmental justice with a desire to take action are encouraged to apply to become an ambassador for environmentalism. To apply visit: ktb.org/ambassador
Mesquite Arts Center brings back dance competition
Ladies With Flava Vol. 4 is coming to Mesquite Sept. 17.
The group will be back with another dance competition, bringing back the first “Lady and Gent All Styles Dance Battle” and one-on-one “All Styles Ladies Dance Battle” since 2019. Residents who like to dance or enjoy watching dance are encouraged to come out and see special performances and more.
During this hip Hop and Latin dance event, the arts center encourages visitors to sign-up to compete when they arrive. Costs for spectators will be $10, competitor cost is $20 and kids 12 and under get in free.
Sharing Life launches financial literacy program
Sharing Life will begin holding financial literacy courses from 5:30-7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Sept. 15, focusing on the importance of spending and saving.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
