Downtown Mesquite was honored recently with the Best Economic Game Changer Award at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The Front Street Station project received the honor due to its economic development impact, including a new restaurant, property sales, leases and property improvements. Mesquite BBQ was a finalist for Best Downtown Business in the competition, which drew more than 140 entries statewide.
Council member appointed to transit board
Mesquite City Councilmember Debbie Anderson has been elected by the STAR Transit Board of Directors to serve as one of its seven primary members.
“Debbie Anderson is uniquely qualified by her record of service to serve on our board. Debbie knows Mesquite well and will be an invaluable asset,” said STAR's Board Chairman Jerry Dittman.
Sharing Life to launch refrigerated lockers
Sharing Life Community Outreach will soon launch all new refrigerated lockers. Adding refrigerated and frozen lockers aim to help clients who are unable to visit our pantry during the day pick up their groceries 24 hours a day.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
