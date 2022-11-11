News Roundup.jpg
Downtown Mesquite recognized

Downtown Mesquite was honored recently with the Best Economic Game Changer Award at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The Front Street Station project received the honor due to its economic development impact, including a new restaurant, property sales, leases and property improvements. Mesquite BBQ was a finalist for Best Downtown Business in the competition, which drew more than 140 entries statewide.

