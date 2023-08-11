Officer Richard Houston

To honor the memory of fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II, the Mesquite Police Association (MPA) Charities has created 821 Day, a campaign that will take place on Aug. 21.

Named after Officer Houston’s badge number, on 821 Day participating area restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help pay for signage on a designated section of Interstate 635 as the Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

