To honor the memory of fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II, the Mesquite Police Association (MPA) Charities has created 821 Day, a campaign that will take place on Aug. 21.
Named after Officer Houston’s badge number, on 821 Day participating area restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help pay for signage on a designated section of Interstate 635 as the Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.
Officer Houston was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Mesquite Police Association charities collaborated with Texas State Rep. Victoria Neave to write legislation to have part of Interstate 635 in Mesquite named for Officer Houston. The measure passed unanimously, and on June 10, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 975 into law designating the roadway. The law takes effect on Sept. 1.
The signage will be manufactured and installed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), but the markers themselves must be purchased by the community. MPA Charities has raised approximately $16,000 toward the estimate of $40,500 for the signs.
Young readers celebrated for completing 1,000 pages
Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr. congratulated young readers who completed the Mayor's 1,000-Page Reading Challenge this summer at the Main Branch Library on Saturday with more than 240 kids ages 5-12. They were joined by Lindsey Paris with Read Play Talk from Mesquite ISD.
Construction is complete on safety improvements to Lawson Road, part of a larger plan to improve the roadway in the city of Mesquite’s southern sector.
The city was awarded a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant of $400,000 for improvements, adding three feet of shoulder and a safety guardrail on both sides of Lawson Road between East Cartwright Road and Milam Road. The total cost for the project, which began in December 2022, was $959,480.
The recently completed project is part of the city’s planned improvements for Lawson Road. The city performed a preliminary route study to determine options to widen Lawson Road from two to four lanes from Interstate 20 to U.S. Highway 80. The study will guide selection and prioritization of construction projects in the future.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.