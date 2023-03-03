News.jpg

The Mesquite Fire Department recognized Firefighter Lane Powell as Firefighter of the Year for 2022.

 Mesquite Fire Department

Each year, the Mesquite Fire Department honors its employees through a presentation of awards for superior public service to the Mesquite community. On Feb. 20, top awards were presented to Battalion Chief Jeff Miller as Officer of the Year, Firefighter/Paramedic Lane Powell as Firefighter of the Year, and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Shrum as Paramedic of the Year.

For more information on these awards and those recognized, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/FireAwards2022.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

