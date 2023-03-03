Each year, the Mesquite Fire Department honors its employees through a presentation of awards for superior public service to the Mesquite community. On Feb. 20, top awards were presented to Battalion Chief Jeff Miller as Officer of the Year, Firefighter/Paramedic Lane Powell as Firefighter of the Year, and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Shrum as Paramedic of the Year.
Dallas Regional Medical Center has released its impact on the community after Santa Cop collection.
Volunteers spent countless hours sorting the toys into age-appropriate sections before delivering them to children benefitting from the program. The event, which was held this year on Dec, 17, allowed Santa Cop recipients to interact with Mesquite police officers, enjoy a light breakfast, play games, decorate cookies, and get a picture with Santa Claus. After enjoying some entertainment, officers provided Christmas gifts to these families.
The number of those in need has grown exponentially over the years, according to Dallas Regional Medical Center. For comparison, the program supported 830 children in 2017. Last year, that number jumped to 1,268 children. By the end of the holiday season, Santa Cop provided over $120,000 worth of gifts (all via physical toy donations or the purchase of toys with donated funds).
Lawson to experience closures
Due to the safety improvement project, TxDOT will close Lawson Road Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, Mar. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The road will be open to traffic with no detours outside of these hours.
Visitors to the Convenience Center will have access via Cartwright Road.
There will be no access from the south or IH-20
For questions about the closure, please get in touch with the TxDOT Project Manager, Sal Salmeron at 214-320-6240.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
