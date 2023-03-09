IMG_20230301_133840.jpg

The Mesquite Fire Department rolled out an innovative new unit to make the city’s highways safer while emergency personnel are responding to incidents.

The truck-mounted crash barrier, called an attenuator, was put in service on March 1 and is built to protect first responders from distracted drivers.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments