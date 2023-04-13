Garland Police Department officers and dispatch surprised Allyson Eldridge during the North Mesquite High School softball game senior/parent night on Thursday, April 6. When Allyson walked onto the field carrying her late mother’s picture with her brother next to her, she was joined unexpectedly by her mother's former coworkers.
Allyson’s mom, Crystal Nuncio, passed away in a tragic car accident in 2015 while she and her brother were with her. Allyson and her brother also suffered major injuries. Crystal had worked as a dispatcher for Garland PD for many years before her death.
City to host Cinco de Mayo event
Mesquite's Cinco de Mayo Celebration is only a month away.
Get ready for an unforgettable experience on Saturday, May 6. This free, family-friendly event will feature authentic Mexican food, live music, a jalapeño eating contest sponsored by Whataburger of Mesquite, folklórico dancers, and more.
Vendors and concessionaires are all invited to join the fiesta. Don't miss this unique opportunity to showcase your services and be a part of the Cinco de Mayo fun.
Mesquite ISD is slated to host a CTE showcase from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the K. David Belt Professional Development Center located at 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd.
The CTE showcase is an opportunity for students, families and community members to come and be immersed in all the amazing Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs offered in Mesquite ISD. Students and teachers from each of the six high schools will be on hand to share information and show off projects completed this year. Rising 8th graders and their family members are encouraged to attend so they can learn about the opportunities that will be awaiting them when they select their high school endorsements and programs of study next spring.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
