Mesquite news.png
Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Garland Police Department officers and dispatch surprised Allyson Eldridge during the North Mesquite High School softball game senior/parent night on Thursday, April 6. When Allyson walked onto the field carrying her late mother’s picture with her brother next to her, she was joined unexpectedly by her mother's former coworkers.

Allyson’s mom, Crystal Nuncio, passed away in a tragic car accident in 2015 while she and her brother were with her. Allyson and her brother also suffered major injuries. Crystal had worked as a dispatcher for Garland PD for many years before her death.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments