KMB
Courtesy of Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc.

Interested in saving money and the environment? Sign up for a free Keep Mesquite Beautiful - Community Education Series - Small Steps to Sustainability class at The Jazz Patisserie & Baking Co., 217 W Main St. at 6:30 p.m. March 30.

Attendees will enjoy food and beverages while learning how to live a sustainable life at an affordable price.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments