Interested in saving money and the environment? Sign up for a free Keep Mesquite Beautiful - Community Education Series - Small Steps to Sustainability class at The Jazz Patisserie & Baking Co., 217 W Main St. at 6:30 p.m. March 30.
Attendees will enjoy food and beverages while learning how to live a sustainable life at an affordable price.
City to host Cinco de Mayo
The City of Mesquite in partnership with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite (HFM) is hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6.
This family-friendly event is free of charge and will have live music including Mariachi, folklórico dancers, a jalapeño-eating contest, and much more. This is a perfect opportunity for vendors and concessionaires to showcase their products and services.
State issues first-ever local control for foster children
Community organizations representing nearly 50 counties in north, northeast and East Texas will assume oversight of foster care from the state of Texas, setting in motion first-ever local control to boost capacity and essential services for children and youth in the state’s conservatorship.
The last of three contracts between the organizations, known as Single Source Continuum Contractors (SSCCS), has just been signed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Each SSSC can now accept foster children (through age 17) from DFPS and be responsible for placement in a foster home or residential facility, as well as necessary services.
This marks the largest single expansion of Community-Based Care (CBC) by the State of Texas.
CBC is designed to increase available capacity, keep foster children closer to home, reduce placement moves and keep siblings together while they remain in the legal custody of DFPS. CBC emphasizes local control, innovation, and responsibility for the continuum of foster care, ideally from placement to a new permanent home, either going back to family members or adoption.
With this expansion, CBC will now be in half of the state geographically, representing a third of the population. With Tarrant County already included, the Metroplex becomes the first major metropolitan area in CBC.
Dallas, Colling and Kaufman Counties will join other counties in transitioning to CBC through EMPOWER, a community collaborative that consists of local providers including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, the Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family Services.
