Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 11:30 am
Mesquite offers tours through living history
Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive).
Tours start begin Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tours begin every 10 minutes and are limited in size.
Mesquite to hold Patriot Day on Sept. 11
The City of Mesquite will host a memorial to commemorate Patriot Day which is the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The public event will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Mesquite Freedom Park located at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Avenue.
Offices closed Sept. 5
In observance of labor day, all city and school offices will be closed Sept. 5. Trash collection will resume on residents' next scheduled collection day.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
