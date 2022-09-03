News Roundup.jpg
Courtesy of Historic Mesquite

Mesquite offers tours through living history 

Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive). 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

