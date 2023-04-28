Mesquite news roundup.jpg
Courtesy photo

Officials from the city of Mesquite, Historic Mesquite, Inc., Mesquite ISD, and the Dallas County Historical Commission gathered Monday to honor the members of Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Company 850 with a dedication ceremony of an official Texas Historical Marker. During the Great Depression, CCC camps were formed across the nation to put young men to work and teach sustainable farming practices, including the Mesquite location. As part of the ceremony, 98-year-old Evelyn Stiff of Mesquite and her family planted a tree in honor of the CCC Company 850 men. Her late husband, Raymond Jack Stiff, Sr., served at the camp when he was a teenager. They met during his time there.

City to host first Spanish-language town hall

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments