Officials from the city of Mesquite, Historic Mesquite, Inc., Mesquite ISD, and the Dallas County Historical Commission gathered Monday to honor the members of Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Company 850 with a dedication ceremony of an official Texas Historical Marker. During the Great Depression, CCC camps were formed across the nation to put young men to work and teach sustainable farming practices, including the Mesquite location. As part of the ceremony, 98-year-old Evelyn Stiff of Mesquite and her family planted a tree in honor of the CCC Company 850 men. Her late husband, Raymond Jack Stiff, Sr., served at the camp when he was a teenager. They met during his time there.
City to host first Spanish-language town hall
The City of Mesquite will host its first Spanish-language town hall meeting 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Avenue.
Representatives from departments including neighborhood services, animal services, code enforcement, public works and communications will give an overview of their services and resources available to residents. This will include a question-and-answer session.
Mesquite is only two weeks away from its Cinco de Mayo Celebration.
Attendees can enjoy a fun-filled day featuring face painting, food and artisanal vendors, and a kids activity area. Children will be able to meet Mirabel from Encanto while adults test their luck in a jalapeno eating contest, ride a mechanical bull and more.
