Friends, families and colleagues of James Huckaby gathered for a dedication ceremony as the Mesquite ISD service center was named in his honor.
Huckaby served the district for over 30 years and has been credited with establishing the district’s risk management department.
City and nonprofit provide weather relief
Weather Activated Relief for Mesquite (WARM) is a program sponsored by Sharing Life Community Outreach, the Mesquite Ministerial Alliance and the City of Mesquite to provide temporary shelter for individuals who are unsheltered during extreme weather conditions. We need your assistance to ensure this program continues in the future.
As cold weather settles in, the Mesquite Fire department advises residents to monitor heating devices, as they are the second leading cause of home fires. Carbon Monoxide should be tested at least once a month, and chimneys should be cleaned by a professional each year.
Here are some other safety tips from the fire department:
Cooled ashes should be kept in a tightly covered metal container and kept outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.
Anything that can burn should stay at least three feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
Only one heat-producing appliance should be plugged into an electrical outlet at a time.
Ovens should bever be used to heat your home.
Space heaters should be turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
