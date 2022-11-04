Roundup.jpg
Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Friends, families and colleagues of James Huckaby gathered for a dedication ceremony as the Mesquite ISD service center was named in his honor.

Huckaby served the district for over 30 years and has been credited with establishing the district’s risk management department.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments