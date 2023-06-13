The Mesquite Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspicious person in the area of Motley and IH-30.
Several reports have been received of a male looking into windows and attempting to open residential doors in the nighttime hours. If you recognize this subject please forward information or contact Mesquite Police Detectives at tips@mesquitepolice.org or contact Mesquite Dispatch at 972-216-6336.
City to host Luau
Dive into a tropical paradise at Mesquite’s free Luau Pool Party from 6-9 p.m. July 14 at City Lake Aquatic Center.
Enjoy an evening filled with Luau-themed fun, exciting contests, mouthwatering food trucks and a captivating live Hula show featuring special fire dancers.
Mark your calendars and come early to receive a free lei necklace.
Mesquite ISD appoints new principals
Meet the principals that will be leading our schools in the 2023-24 school year:
Te’Nesha Jackson will serve at McDonald Middle School
Courtney Cross will serve at Galloway Elementary
Bridget Mitchell will serve at Georgia Kimball Elementary
Casondra Wilburn will serve at Rutherford Elementary
Candice Griffin will serve at J.R. Thompson Elementary
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
