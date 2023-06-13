News.jpg
City of Mesquite

The Mesquite Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspicious person in the area of Motley and IH-30.

Several reports have been received of a male looking into windows and attempting to open residential doors in the nighttime hours. If you recognize this subject please forward information or contact Mesquite Police Detectives at tips@mesquitepolice.org or contact Mesquite Dispatch at 972-216-6336.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

