Members of the Summer Youth Internship Program cohort include: Michelle Anyaegbu, Nicole Bocanegra, Eric Browning, Kamilah Castillo, Kamile Cole, Shaniah Caufield, Xavier Davis, Zeneida Diaz, Noah Faucette, Yaretzi Funes, Abraham Gracia, Ezra Gracia, Zuleyka Giron, Javonte Jones, Caius Henderon, Mauricio Lara, Angelina Mashburn, Anthony Montague, Akunnaya Nkemkaudo, Victoria Offord, Jorge Oronia, Reagan Prewitt, Kayla Rorie, Yaneli Valdovinos, Mackenzie Ware, and Cara Wikoff.

Twenty-six high school students have completed the city of Mesquite’s Summer Youth Internship Program, the largest cohort to participate in the initiative.

The interns were recognized on July 24 for finishing the six-week paid internship program. The teens, aged 15-17, gained experience through job skills and making potential career connections.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

