Twenty-six high school students have completed the city of Mesquite’s Summer Youth Internship Program, the largest cohort to participate in the initiative.
The interns were recognized on July 24 for finishing the six-week paid internship program. The teens, aged 15-17, gained experience through job skills and making potential career connections.
This year, students became paid interns for local businesses, including Farmers Insurance, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Mesquite and Sharing Life Community Outreach. Interns also worked in departments within the City of Mesquite including Housing and Community Services, Facilities Maintenance, Parks and Recreation, Animal Services, Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Library Services, and Mesquite Arts Center.
Each intern received a Certificate of Achievement for completing the program and a letter of recommendation from their supervisors.
Mesquite ISD prepares new school
Mesquite ISD’s Ben and Jo Ann Cross Elementary School staff is busy getting everything ready to open their doors for the first time this fall. From setting up classrooms to decorating hallways, staff aims to make every student feel a sense of belonging and inspire them to excel at the district’s new school. Students will be able to see the campus in person on Thursday, Aug. 3, on School Supply Drop-off Night from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.