MN News.jpg
City of Mesquite

Dallas County Officials broke ground Monday on the new Dallas County Mesquite Government Center at 500 S. Galloway Ave. The 56,325 square foot, two-story building will house a tax office, Constable office, Justice of the Peace, Juvenile Services, Facilities Management and create an area for community meetings and early voting.

Spread the Love launches to feed kids this summer

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments