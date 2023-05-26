Dallas County Officials broke ground Monday on the new Dallas County Mesquite Government Center at 500 S. Galloway Ave. The 56,325 square foot, two-story building will house a tax office, Constable office, Justice of the Peace, Juvenile Services, Facilities Management and create an area for community meetings and early voting.
Spread the Love launches to feed kids this summer
The City of Mesquite has launched its annual Spread the Love campaign to help feed kids over the summer break.
Residents are invited to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly during the collection campaign which runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.
This year, the city also is calling for donations of alternative butters that are safe for kids with nut allergies, such as sunflower seed butter or pumpkin seed butter.
Donations are being collected at four locations:
George A. Venner, Sr. Municipal Center, 1515 N. Galloway Ave.
Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave.
Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Drive
North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Drive
The city partners with Sharing Life Community Outreach to distribute the food collected. Sharing Life is a Mesquite-based nonprofit that runs a food pantry and provides other services including a clothes closet, job placement assistance and emergency financial support. Sharing Life accepts financial donations toward Spread the Love year-round at sharing.life/donate.
The Spread the Love program was developed because many kids rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year but don’t have access to these programs over the summer. Spread the Love provides nutritious food kids can make at home by themselves.
Since the campaign started in 2016, Spread the Love has brought in hundreds of pounds of food as well as thousands of dollars from sponsorships. To learn more, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/spreadthelove.
Mayor of Mesquite challenges kids to read 1,000 pages this summer
Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán invites all Mesquite kids ages 5-12 to join the Mesquite Mayor 1,000-Page Reading Challenge this summer.
The challenge, which coincides with the Mesquite Public Library System’s Summer Reading Club, will run from June 1 to July 31. Kids who read 1,000 pages or more will be invited to a pizza party on Aug. 5 with the Mayor to receive a certificate and prizes.
Kids can read the pages independently or have the pages read to them. To be a part of the Mesquite Mayor 1,000-Page Reading Challenge, register for the Summer Reading Club in person at the Main Library or North Branch or at mesquitelibrary.readsquared.com.
Once registered, readers can log their pages read using READsquared, which also offers an app to track pages.
Kick Off parties launching the Summer Reading Club will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Main Library (300 W. Grubb St.) and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the North Branch (2600 Oates Dr.). To learn more, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/library.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
