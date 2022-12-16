Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite now offers a more secure, convenient, and user-friendly online payment system for its residents. The new and improved system provides many benefits to customers for fast bill pay. The new features include fast bill pay; an improved user experience; a “Pay Now” feature that allows for quick payment without having to register an account and registered account enhancements, including the ability to view and pay multiple accounts at once as well as view payment history and consumption information.

The enhancements are available now and include the ability to securely save your payment information, optional sign up for paperless billing with email reminders, and the opportunity to schedule automatic payments from your checking account, savings account, and credit card.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

