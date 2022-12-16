The city of Mesquite now offers a more secure, convenient, and user-friendly online payment system for its residents. The new and improved system provides many benefits to customers for fast bill pay. The new features include fast bill pay; an improved user experience; a “Pay Now” feature that allows for quick payment without having to register an account and registered account enhancements, including the ability to view and pay multiple accounts at once as well as view payment history and consumption information.
The enhancements are available now and include the ability to securely save your payment information, optional sign up for paperless billing with email reminders, and the opportunity to schedule automatic payments from your checking account, savings account, and credit card.
Additionally, Mesquite has implemented a new automated phone payment system allowing quick account balance review and payment with a credit card, debit card, and eCheck. Customers can pay by Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Venmo, PayPal, PayPal Credit, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and electronic checks. Also, cash payments can soon be made at more than 40 retailers.
“We are excited about these changes, and they reflect our continuing commitment to provide superior customer service,” said City of Mesquite Director of Finance Cindy Smith. “We recognize that customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience, and a user-friendly experience without sacrificing security. We believe these new features deliver them.”
The Mesquite Police Department celebrated its the Mesquite Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (MCPAAA)’s 25th anniversary and the graduation of class 38.
The MCPAAA announced Officer Donalson as the MCPAAA Officer of the year.
Putting a freeze on fires
The Mesquite Fire Department encourages residents to practice fire safety this winter.
According to the department, a large number of house fires are caused by unattended lit candles. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on open flames and keep them at least 12 feet from any flammable objects.
Additionally, residents are encouraged to read the manuals when hanging lights and keep trees at least three feet from heat sources.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.