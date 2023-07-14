Mesquite police car
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Over the weekend leading up to Independence Day and the holiday itself, the City of Mesquite police and fire Departments proactively helped residents enjoy safe celebrations by conducting specialized patrols regarding illegal fireworks and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) concerns.

Patrols were dispatched to areas with historically high call volume on the Fourth of July in previous years. Mesquite police officers responded to 81 calls for service for fireworks reports and 62 calls for service for sounds of gunfire. More than 38 pounds of fireworks were confiscated, and 19 handguns and one rifle were seized. Officers made 27 DWI arrests.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

