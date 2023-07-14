Over the weekend leading up to Independence Day and the holiday itself, the City of Mesquite police and fire Departments proactively helped residents enjoy safe celebrations by conducting specialized patrols regarding illegal fireworks and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) concerns.
Patrols were dispatched to areas with historically high call volume on the Fourth of July in previous years. Mesquite police officers responded to 81 calls for service for fireworks reports and 62 calls for service for sounds of gunfire. More than 38 pounds of fireworks were confiscated, and 19 handguns and one rifle were seized. Officers made 27 DWI arrests.
The Mesquite Fire Department identified five calls for grass fires related to fireworks. Two of the calls needed assistance with small grass fires that were quickly extinguished with minimal water. There was one minor fire reported in a structure due to fireworks in the garage. No injuries were reported because of fireworks or gunfire.
“While we can’t stop 100 percent of the problem, I think we make progress every year by educating residents on celebrating the holiday in a safe manner,” Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “I want to thank all of our police, fire and dispatch personnel who worked on the holiday to keep our community safe. I also want to thank the volunteers who staffed our call center and helped with the increased call volume.”
City of Mesquite to host 17th Annual Doggie Splash Day
Calling all pups and their people to splash and play at the City of Mesquite’s 17th Annual Doggie Splash Day. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Vanston Pool, 2913 Oates Dr. in Mesquite.
Swimmers will have access to the wading pool and lap pool. Dogs can compete for prizes in the pet swimsuit contest, diving contest, paddle race, and a trick or talent contest. Sponsored by Dallas Regional Medical Center and Pet Supplies Plus, Doggie Splash Day will feature free pupsicles while supplies last and a doggie selfie station.
Admission is $5 for one owner and one pet, $2 for each additional pet, and $1 for all spectators. A $2 discount will apply for those who bring a jar of jelly, peanut butter or seed butter to benefit the City’s Spread the Love campaign that helps feed children in need in Mesquite.
All dogs will be required to show proof of current vaccinations and must be accompanied by a responsible person age 16 and older. Aggressive or socially challenged dogs may be asked to leave. Lifeguards will be on duty.
Redesign of Lucas Boulevard to improve traffic and trail system
The Mesquite City Council approved a contract with Zachry Construction Corp. to reconstruct Faithon P. Lucas Sr., Boulevard.
The roadway will be realigned and reconstructed from the existing two-lane section to a four-lane divided section from McKenzie Road to East Cartwright Road. The estimated total cost of the project is $25 million.
The design will also include a 12-foot hike and bike trail along the north side of the roadway that connects to the city’s master trail system and a roundabout connecting to the future Solterra master-planned residential development. The project also includes storm sewer, water line and sanitary sewer upgrades. In addition, a new bridge section will be constructed for eastbound lanes.
Construction is set to begin in August.
