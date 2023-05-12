The Mesquite Police Department was made aware of reports of a subject wearing a tactical vest in the area of Town East and 635 on Monday.
Other posts have indicated the subject was around Town East Mall and carrying guns. The reports, upon investigation, were deemed unfounded. Officers learned the incident occurred at a gas station in the area. The subject was identified and contacted, and video from the location was reviewed. Investigators confirmed that the vest worn was a weighted vest used for working out, and no guns were possessed or displayed. There is no danger or threat to the public, the department announced.
HMI offers free admission to veterans
Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) is joining other museums across the country to offer free admission this summer to active-duty military personnel and their families.
HMI has participated for several years in the Blue Star Museum program, a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America.
Through the Blue Star Museums program, active military and their families will have free admission from Armed Forces Day (May 20) to Labor Day (Sept. 4) to children’s museums, art museums, history and science museums, zoos, nature centers, and more – including Mesquite’s Florence Ranch Homestead and Opal Lawrence Historical Park.
Tour times at Florence Ranch Homestead, 1424 Barnes Bridge Rd., are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Tour times at Opal Lawrence Historical Park, 711 E. Kearney St., are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.
Through the Blue Star program, free admission is available for those currently serving in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance. Active-duty service members do not need to be present for their families to visit a Blue Star Museum.
Mesquite Police Association to help individual with autism
The Mesquite Police Association Charities and Mesquite Police Association, in partnership with the Mesquite Police Department, have developed an autism awareness program that allows first responders to be aware of residences and vehicles that may be occupied by an individual with autism. This program provides residents with decals for their homes and vehicles as a visual indicator for first responders that they may interact with an individual with autism.
Once a resident is registered, information is added to the Mesquite Police Department Computer Aided Dispatch system utilized by the City of Mesquite which alerts first responders when responding to a residence or individual that has been enrolled in the program. Officers have advanced training in crisis intervention which can aid in dealing with a situation where someone may be on the autism spectrum. Situations involving an individual with autism often must be handled in an alternate manner than standard operating procedure.
Decals are provided to Mesquite residents by the Mesquite Police Association Charities at no charge. Decal quantities are limited to 4 per design. If you would like to obtain more, please contact President@TheMPA.org.
This program is designed to improve and enhance safety for citizens and first responders. If you have any questions or suggestions as to modifications or additions to this program, please contact President@TheMPA.org.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.