The Mesquite Police Department was made aware of reports of a subject wearing a tactical vest in the area of Town East and 635 on Monday.

Other posts have indicated the subject was around Town East Mall and carrying guns. The reports, upon investigation, were deemed unfounded. Officers learned the incident occurred at a gas station in the area. The subject was identified and contacted, and video from the location was reviewed. Investigators confirmed that the vest worn was a weighted vest used for working out, and no guns were possessed or displayed. There is no danger or threat to the public, the department announced.

