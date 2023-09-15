Dress up in your best costume and bring the whole family for the PumpkinFest celebration. There will be a lineup of activities, including:
- a new hay maze and hayride
- Pumpkin Patch
- Carnival games
- Inflatables
- Kids Costume Contest
- Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest (sponsored by Celebration Station)
- Dog Costume Contest
Enjoy live music and dance performances on the community stage throughout the day and enjoy food from a variety of food trucks.
The event is slated for Oct. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Paschall Park.
107 pets find new homes during Clear the Shelters month
The Mesquite Animal Shelter placed 107 pets in homes in August during National Clear the Shelters month.
Animal Services hosted a special one-day event on Aug. 26 with free adoptions and offered discounted adoption fees throughout the month when people donated jars of jelly, peanut butter or seed butter to the city’s Spread the Love campaign.
“Between Spread the Love and our event, August was a great month,” said Hugo Espinoza, Animal Services Manager. “More than 250 people visited on Aug. 26. There was such positive energy. It was exciting to see so many wonderful pets find forever homes.”
To keep the momentum going, Animal Services is offering $25 adoption fees for all available dogs and cats throughout the month of September as a “Fall in Love with Your Next Pet” special. Adoption fees include vaccinations, sterilization, and microchipping.
The Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 1650 Gross Road in Mesquite. Regular operating hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The shelter is open from 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturday and is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Hispanic Forum of Mesquite to hold annual gala
The Hispanic Forum of Mesquite, Inc. is slated to hold its annual “Noche de Sueños” (Night of Dreams) Scholarship Gala benefiting Mesquite ISD students. The gala will take place Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at The Alexander Ballroom, N Town E Blvd Suite 1100. To date, HFM has awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships to deserving students. HFM invites community members and businesses to join its efforts in helping pursue higher education. HFM is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
