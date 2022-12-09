The Mesquite Rotary Club invites you to donate nonperishable food in their food drive to benefit Sharing Life Community Outreach. The food drive will be held now through December 13, and you can drop off items during regular business hours at three convenient points around the community.
Those locations will include Mid-Continent Printing at 701 Highway 352 (Collins Road) Suite B, Mesquite; First Presbyterian Church at 1028 S. Belt Line Rd, Mesquite; and Williams Paint and Body at 924 Military Parkway, Mesquite.
You can also make your donation at Sharing Life’s location, 3544 Emporium Circle, Mesquite, or by simply donating funds in support of the food drive online at their website. That address is www.sharinglifeoutreach.org.
Any donations of nonperishable items as Sharing Life gets Christmas food boxes ready for their client families will be welcomed. Items needed include such things as canned and pouched chicken, tuna, salmon, ham, canned soups, stew, chili, hash, etc. Small canned hams would be popular with Christmas coming up. Canned vegetables, cornbread and stuffing mixes, baking supplies, cookie or brownie mixes, gelatin, peanut butter, jelly, and more are needed.
The Mesquite Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays the the Mesquite ISD K. David Belt PDC. For more details on the group, visit their website at www.mesquitetxrotary.org.
City launches new Facebook page
The City of Mesquite launched a new Spanish language Facebook page this week. The new channel gives the city a way to connect directly with Hispanic residents by highlighting news and events exclusively in Spanish. The page was created in an effort to promote community engagement through information, trust, and meaningful connections.
"Since our city includes more than 45% Hispanic residents, we wanted to be sure our information is getting to them in the best way possible. We want to encourage them to get involved in their community," said Cliff Keheley, Mesquite City Manager.
This new Facebook page will feature content and resources specifically for those with limited English vocabulary. The page is specificity aimed at reaching those Mesquite residents who prefer to communicate in Spanish and provide direct interaction in Spanish. Spanish speakers can follow the new page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CiudadMesquiteTX. For City communications in English, follow www.facebook.com/cityofmesquitetx.
Sharing Life and city partner to provide shelter
WARM — Weather Activated Refuge for Mesquite — is a temporary shelter for individuals known to be camping or living in cars during times of extreme weather conditions. WARM is primarily the responsibility of Sharing Life Community Outreach, a local non-profit in Mesquite that for over 20 years has provided food and other emergency services to families in crisis.
To learn more about WARM or how to volunteer or donate, please visit sharing.life/WARM.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
