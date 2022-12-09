Mesquite Rotary new officers and board
The Mesquite Rotary Club invites you to donate nonperishable food in their food drive to benefit Sharing Life Community Outreach. The food drive will be held now through December 13, and you can drop off items during regular business hours at three convenient points around the community. 

Those locations will include Mid-Continent Printing at 701 Highway 352 (Collins Road) Suite B, Mesquite; First Presbyterian Church at 1028 S. Belt Line Rd, Mesquite; and Williams Paint and Body at 924 Military Parkway, Mesquite. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

