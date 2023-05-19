The Mesquite Rotary Club hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon at their meeting on May 16.
At the event, scholarship awards of $1,500 each were presented to graduating students from each of the Mesquite ISD high schools, the Mesquite Academy, Sunnyvale High School, and Dallas Christian School. This investment by the club in the future of these deserving area scholars totaled $12,000.
Those receiving the $1,500 Rotary scholarships this year included Cade Johnson of Dallas Christian School, Jonathan Karun of Sunnyvale High School, Lupita Mireles of the Mesquite Academy, Sofia Briones of Mesquite High School, Wendy Sanchez of North Mesquite High School, Myla Taylor of West Mesquite High School, Savanna St. Clair of Poteet High School, and Morencke Adebanjo of John Horn High School.
The Mesquite Rotary Club scholarship committee for 2023 was chaired by Todd Price, and also included Helen Ethridge, LaDonna Gulley, Yolanda Sheppard, Teia Blackshear Collier, and Jennifer Hammett. In making the award decisions, the committee considered the students’ academic records, their involvement in school activities, their community service activities, and financial need.
The funds underwriting the cost of these scholarship awards come from the proceeds of the Mesquite Rotary Club’s annual “Rodeo Road Rally” fundraising bike ride. The next ride is coming up at Mesquite High School’s E.H. Hanby Stadium on Saturday morning, June 3. For registration or more information on the event, visit www.mesquitetxrotary.org and click on the Bike Ride tab.
The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Mesquite ISD K. David Belt Professional Development Center.
City to host Memorial Day event
The City of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day service on May 29, at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial, 425 S. Galloway Ave.
The brief program will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The service will begin at 2:55 p.m. to coincide with National Moment of Remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 2:50 p.m. to allow time to park and enter the memorial area, and to bring folding chairs, if needed.
The program will include remarks by Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán and a reading of the names of those from Mesquite who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The City of Mesquite opened its Veterans Memorial at City Lake Park in 2020. The memorial features a 7-feet wide column that lists the names of all military veterans from the Mesquite community who lost their lives while in military service.
The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans to pause for 60 seconds of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The 3 p.m. time was chosen because it is the time when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. It is intended to be a unifying act of remembrance for Americans to honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace. The National Moment of Remembrance Act was established by Congress in 2000.
Mesquite ISD to host new LENA start classes for parents
Mesquite ISD announced that its new set of LENA Start groups will begin June 1.
Parents with a child under the age of 3 are invited to participate in LENA Start. During the free 10-week program, parents will learn how simply talking more with their child will help to develop the child's brain and set them up for success in school and beyond.
LENA Start is offered in English and Spanish, and childcare is provided during the sessions.
Visit https://www.readplaytalk.com/lena-start or call 972-882-5463 to register or learn more.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.