Mesquite Rotary Club

The Mesquite Rotary Club hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon at their meeting on May 16.

At the event, scholarship awards of $1,500 each were presented to graduating students from each of the Mesquite ISD high schools, the Mesquite Academy, Sunnyvale High School, and Dallas Christian School. This investment by the club in the future of these deserving area scholars totaled $12,000.

