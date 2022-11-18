Sharing Life
Photo courtesy of Sharing Life Facebook

Mesquite community launches WARM program

Weather Activated Relief for Mesquite (WARM) program is a temporary shelter for individuals who are unsheltered during times of extreme weather conditions.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

