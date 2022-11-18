Weather Activated Relief for Mesquite (WARM) program is a temporary shelter for individuals who are unsheltered during times of extreme weather conditions.
Through a partnership with the city, Sharing Life is able to provide shelter for those in need in a hotel nearby until the weather is no longer at dangerous temperatures. During their stay, the city will also provide clothing, blankets, socks, toiletry kits, hoodies, shelf-stable food and warm meals.
Those in need of assistance or prospective partners can email Kimberly Onofre at Kimberly@sharing.life or you can call her at 972-779-0568.
$10,000 donated for redevelopment
Last week, the Auxilary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2404 donated $10,000 to the City of Mesquite's HOME program. The HOME program, which stands for Helping Others in Mesquite Everyday, is a city initiative that supports neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment in our community.
Star Paraprofessional of the month
Jessica Contreras, registrar secretary for A.C. New Middle School, was recognized as Mesquite ISD’s STAR Paraprofessional for Nov. 2022.
A MISD employee for 16 years, she is known for her positive attitude in her position. Principal Regina Jackson said school staff is grateful to have Contreras at her campus.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.