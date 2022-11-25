Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide.
Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
On arrival, officers located a gunshot victim inside an apartment and rendered aid until he was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Anthony Matlock, a 23-year-old male from Mesquite.
The victim and suspect did not know each other, and investigators learned the shooting was the result of an argument that occurred in the parking garage of the apartment complex. Investigators provided the warrant to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force who located and arrested Caston at an apartment complex in Irving on Nov. 18.
City addresses water meter concerns
The city of Mesquite has received concerns regarding the new water meter conversion project and the accuracy of the new meters.
The city said that the meters were installed by a contractor and directly received from the manufacturer that documents the accuracy of each meter, and neither the city nor the installation contractor have the ability to change the calibration settings. The city evaluated a number of solutions prior to selecting the vendor which had a record of success in other communities. As an added layer of protection for Mesquite residents, city staff randomly test the new meters to verify accuracy and will continue to do so throughout the project.
The older, mechanical meters previously used by the city become less accurate over time, and in some cases have under-measured consumption. While installing the new water meters, city staff and the contractor discovered leaks on the customer's side, or usage not measured by the mechanical meters. The new meters are digital with no moving parts and will more accurately measure usage.
Stop the clog
Fats, oils and grease are the residue left from cooking meat, sauces, butter, oil and dairy products. These debris poured down the drain can cause expensive sewer backups for homeowners. Residents are encouraged to stop the clog and not pour fats, oils and grease down the drain this holiday season.
For more information about how to dispose of cooking residue, visit the City of Mesquite website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.