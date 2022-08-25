IMG_1170.PNG
Mesquite public Works

City waives bulk fees 

As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks.

Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.

The storm also had a significant impact on our streets and drainage system. Residents who observed any damage can help the city by sending a picture and location through the myMesquite app. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

