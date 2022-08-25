As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, thecityof Mesquitewill waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks.
Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through themyMesquiteApp.
The storm also had a significant impact on our streets and drainage system.Residents whoobservedany damagecan help the cityby sending a picture and location through themyMesquiteapp.
Some damage may require a permit to make repairs. Call Building Inspection at 972-216-4112 or 972-216-4113 for information.
Additionally, the State of Texas is requesting property owners to use their damage assessment tool. This survey will help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding ofdamagesfrom the recent storms. Reporting damages to Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance but will help thecity advocate for federal assistance.
The city of Mesquite announced on Sundaythat 988has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
It is now known as the 988 SuicideandCrisis Lifeline, and is now active across the United States.
The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.
Mesquite PD to increase watch for DWIs
With the Labor Day holiday approaching, the Mesquite Police Department is joining forces with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and law enforcement agencies across Texas to look for impaired and intoxicated drivers. Extra officers will be out in force throughout the campaign which runs from August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
