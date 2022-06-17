News Roundup.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Free vaccinations 

Mesquite ISD Health Services is partnering with Dallas Care Van Program to bring free immunizations for eligible children from two months to 18 years of age. 

Parents will be able to bring their children from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at 3819 Towne Crossing Boulevard. 
 

Children may be eligible for free immunizations from the Caring Foundation’s Care Van if they meet one of the following criteria: 

- Child does NOT have health insurance 
- Child enrolled in Medicaid 
- Child’s health insurance plan does not cover vaccines (underinsured) 
- An American Indian or Alaska Native 
 

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Parents must bring their child’s complete immunization records for this free service. 

No appointments are necessary. 

More information can be found at carevan.org 

 

Juneteenth 

Residents are encouraged to come out and celebrate Juneteenth at Mesquite’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration. The Mesquite NAACP is hosting the celebration at Travis Williams Softball Complex, 1005 New Market Road, on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food, music, vendors and more.  

Team Depot improves local veteran home 

A local veteran, Bruce Stanley was selected by Team Depot, a volunteer force that helps The Home Depot Foundation improve more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. Team Depot painted the exterior of his home as well as provided landscaping to his front and backyard. The city of Mesquite partnered with Team Depot to commemorate Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Stanley is one of many local recipients who have received assistance from Team Depot due to his military service.  

Local veterans in need of assistance with minor exterior repairs, wheelchair ramps or landscaping, can visit the city of Mesquite website to learn more about Addressing Mesquite Day, a day focusing on home repairs needed by senior citizens, single parents, military veterans and the disabled and other homeowners in Mesquite. 

 

Early enrollment 

 

 

Mesquite ISD is opening early enrollment for new families entering elementary school.  

The district will open its enrollment center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through June 20 at 405 E. Davis Street. 

Resources are also available by emailingMISDEnrollment2023@mesquiteisd.org or calling 972-882-5490. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments