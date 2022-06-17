Residents are encouraged to come out and celebrate Juneteenth at Mesquite’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration. The Mesquite NAACP is hosting the celebration at Travis Williams Softball Complex, 1005 New Market Road, on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food, music, vendors and more.
Team Depot improves local veteran home
A local veteran, Bruce Stanley was selected by Team Depot, a volunteer force that helps The Home Depot Foundation improve more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. Team Depot painted the exterior of his home as well as provided landscaping to his front and backyard. The city of Mesquite partnered with Team Depot to commemorate Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Stanley is one of many local recipients who have received assistance from Team Depot due to his military service.
Local veterans in need of assistance with minor exterior repairs, wheelchair ramps or landscaping, can visit the city of Mesquite website to learn more about Addressing Mesquite Day, a dayfocusing on home repairs needed by senior citizens, single parents, military veterans and the disabled and other homeowners in Mesquite.
Early enrollment
Mesquite ISD is opening early enrollment for new families entering elementary school.
The district will open its enrollment center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through June 20 at405 E. Davis Street.
