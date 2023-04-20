Mesquite Cinco de Mayo
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite invites local vendors and concessionaires to join the fiesta Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Front Street Station in Downtown Mesquite.

Local businesses can learn more about the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at bit.ly/MPARCincoDeMayo.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

