Mesquite veteran families are invited to celebrate the Month of the Military Child from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the G building parking lot of Dallas College Eastfield.
Attendees will get to experience food, fun, music and more while honoring the resilience of military children and their families.
Military affiliation is not required. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the college’s food pantry or make a donation to support the military-connected students at Dallas College.
Sharing Life expands outreach
Sharing Life Community Outreach, a local non-profit organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty by demonstrating compassion to those in need through food and financial programs, has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase and renovate a new stand-alone facility. When complete, the new facility will provide over 30,000 square feet and will be located less than an eighth of a mile from their current location.
The “Sharing Compassion, Transforming Lives” Capital Campaign aims to ensure Sharing Life has the space to expand its services and secure the funds necessary to support this growth. The new building will provide more space for storage, refrigeration, and food distribution, as well as allow for the expansion of food and educational programs that serve the community.
Sharing Life Community Outreach has set a fundraising goal of $6 million dollars for the campaign, which will run for two years. The organization is seeking donations from the community and local businesses to help them achieve their goal.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
