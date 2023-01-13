The city of Mesquite, in collaboration with Housing Forward, is looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Count (PIT Count) event. The PIT Count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the city and nearby areas. The count will take place on Jan. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Interested volunteers can register at https://housingforward.pointintime.info/ and contact us at 972-216-6425 for more information.
Library closures
The Mesquite main library will be closed January 9-16, due to some construction. The main library will re-open on Jan 17. North Branch Library will remain open. Both libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan 16 for MLK Holiday. For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/3GALrhM
Parents welcome to campuses at mealtimes
Mesquite ISD campuses will once again welcome family members and other guests to visit during mealtimes. Because each school is different in size, space and enrollment, principals have the authority to establish guidelines to best manage their campus guests and ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all.
Campus principal will inform parents about specific guidelines visitors must follow during mealtimes at each school. All campuses require visitors to present a valid ID that will be scanned through the Raptor security system. Approval through Raptor is required for all campus visitors.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
