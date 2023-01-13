Mesquite city hall
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite, in collaboration with Housing Forward, is looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Count (PIT Count) event. The PIT Count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the city and nearby areas. The count will take place on Jan. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Interested volunteers can register at https://housingforward.pointintime.info/ and contact us at 972-216-6425 for more information.

Library closures

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments