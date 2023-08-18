Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has confirmed chemicals from the response to the fire at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland on Aug. 7 have potentially affected approximately 17.4 water miles of creeks starting from the Shiloh and Miller Roads intersection, extending to the East Fork Trinity River to Kaufman County.
The public should stay out of these creeks and waterways and should not fish or do any other recreational sport until water testing and analysis is complete and authorities determine the water is safe.
Now that school has started, the City of Mesquite is reminding everyone to pay attention in school zones and crosswalks. No texting while driving, no cell phone usage in crosswalks, watch for children when driving near schools, stop for school buses and “Drive Like Your Family Lives Here.”
Animal Shelter to offer free pet adoptions on Aug. 26
The Mesquite Animal Shelter is once again participating in the national Clear the Shelters initiative that promotes pet adoption and donations in August.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Mesquite Animal Shelter will host a special one-day adoption event, waiving all fees. Shelter pets available for adoption are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.
In addition to the one-day event, pet adoption fees throughout the month of August are reduced when a donation of a jar of jelly, peanut butter or seed butter is made to the cCity’s Spread the Love campaign. The shelter has a collection bin for Spread the Love, which helps feed children in need in Mesquite.
To see the pets currently in the shelter, please visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AnimalsInTheShelter. The Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 1650 Gross Road in Mesquite. Regular operating hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The shelter is open from 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturday and is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.