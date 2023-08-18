Mesquite city hall

File photo

 Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has confirmed chemicals from the response to the fire at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland on Aug. 7 have potentially affected approximately 17.4 water miles of creeks starting from the Shiloh and Miller Roads intersection, extending to the East Fork Trinity River to Kaufman County.

The public should stay out of these creeks and waterways and should not fish or do any other recreational sport until water testing and analysis is complete and authorities determine the water is safe.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments