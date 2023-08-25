News.jpg
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind event where zombies throw colorful powder as you run (or walk) through a post-apocalyptic course and brave a mud pit from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Rorie-Galloway Day Camp, 3100 Lawson Road in Mesquite. Pre-register now as a zombie for free or as a human at bit.ly/GutsNGory2023. All zombies can get their makeup done for free on-site courtesy of The Parker House. Humans will receive a free t-shirt.

