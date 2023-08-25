Get ready for a one-of-a-kind event where zombies throw colorful powder as you run (or walk) through a post-apocalyptic course and brave a mud pit from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Rorie-Galloway Day Camp, 3100 Lawson Road in Mesquite. Pre-register now as a zombie for free or as a human at bit.ly/GutsNGory2023. All zombies can get their makeup done for free on-site courtesy of The Parker House. Humans will receive a free t-shirt.
Mesquite presents: Movies in the Park
Mark your calendars for the final installment of the free Movies in the Park series.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, families are invited to Rorie Galloway Day Camp, 3100 Lawson Rd for a showing of the "Addams Family 2."
Visit Rorie-Galloway Day Camp and enjoy the cool weather with a night of activities for all ages and food from Fera’s Grill. Light concessions will be for sale by the Boy Scouts of Mesquite.
This fall, Keep Mesquite Beautiful (KMB) is marking 35 years of inspiring residents to beautify the City of Mesquite.
To celebrate, KMB is hosting the Butterfly Ball, a fund-raising gala, at 6 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Mesquite Convention Center. The event will feature a reception, dinner and auction with live music and dancing. Tickets start at $75 and will be sold until Sept. 2. Tables and sponsorships are available.
Throughout the year, KMB hosts a variety of events and projects to engage and educate residents to recycle, reduce litter and beautify Mesquite, including the upcoming Trash Bash on Sept. 30, during which community members come together to clean up the city. Other important events this fall for KMB include Mesquite Recycles Day on Nov. 4 and the Recycled Fashion Show on Nov. 11 at Town East Mall.
One of KMB’s signature projects is the Adopt-a-Spot program. Families, neighborhood associations, businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations can adopt a location in town for two years. Signage with the adopting group’s name is installed and the group provides six clean-ups per year with supplies provided by KMB. About 20 organizations have adopted various locations across the City.
