Mesquite city staff has noticed an overall increase in neighborhood environmental code violations and complaints.
Neighborhood Services Director Maria Martinez said the increase is due to the launch of the My Mesquite application. More residents have an opportunity to more easily notify the city of violations they see.
Since last quarter, violations rose from 4,831 to 5,121; complaints rose from 557 to 873 and citations rose from 152 to 297.
The top code violations were high grass with 909 reported cases, 783 reported cases of loose trash and debris, 665 reported cases of a public nuisance and 499 reported cases of parking violations.
Of the reported cases, Martinez said 87% reached compliance voluntarily after notified, 7% reached compliance after legal action was taken and 6% reached compliance upon citation.
The aforementioned Demaret Drive, along with Greenbrier Drive were two success stories Martinez highlighted showing the improvement both properties saw once receiving notice of code violations.
In addition to residential violations, Martinez highlighted the increase in a lack of maintenance for vacant properties. The city will send a notice of maintenance as a first step toward a “Three strikes, you’re out” process. If the property owner continues their noncompliance, the city conducts its own maintenance on the property every three weeks until the property owner can show that they can reasonably maintain the property over time.
Since last year, notices of maintenance were sent to 626 properties, and 60 properties are currently being maintained by the city over a three-week rotation. Nineteen have changed deeds over the last quarter. The new property owners were notified of previous code violations, and the city’s vacant property maintenance program will be reset to a notice phase, Martinez said.
