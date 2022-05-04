Mesquite Financial Director Cindy Smith says the city is on track to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of tourism revenue before the end of the fiscal year.
At a Monday City Council meeting, City Council members received a mid-year financial report comparing this year’s budget to last year.
“the health of the city’s financial state is good,” Smith said.
Smith said the general fund balance is up $1.3 million, and revenues are up $10.5 million compared to last year.
Smith said the revenue increase was due to an increased sales tax bringing an additional $2.3 million and increased property tax revenue bringing in $5.98 million.
Under the general fund balance, expenditures were overall lower than last year due to a freeze on city programs and events.
The city’s cash balance is up $3.9 million from last year. However, after the completion of the city’s veteran’s memorial, contributions and donations decreased by $67,000.
Transportation expenses are up $302,000, according to Smith due to the construction of the Garland Trail connector, and Parks and Recreation expenses are up $230,000 due to the updates two of Mesquite’s recreation centers.
Water treatment costs and consumption have both increased with time, as the city grows. However, the city’s water and sewer fund is up $4.3 million, and its revenue is up $1.2 million.
As the city has started some of its programs back up, Mesquite has seen a revenue increase at the airport and in its tourism funding. Fuel sales have let to a $345,000 in revenue for the airport and a $218,000 in funding while the hotel occupancy tax fund – spurred by tourism – has seen a $180,000 revenue increase. Because the city has restarted multiple programs, as the pandemic dies down, the city has seen a $102,000 expenditure increase. Smith said that as more activities return to Mesquite, the city is expected to rise to pre-COVID-19 levels before the end of the fiscal year.
Smith said that the area that needed more work was the city’s medical insurance fund.
City employees have filed more health claims this year, and pharmacy costs have also increased. Because of plan selections, employee contributions have dropped since last year, as employees choose their own health insurance plans. The city has lowered the cost of its health clinic for employees since last year.
“We’ve done a great job with our plan when it comes to getting the best cost for prescriptions and costs for services,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “But these costs are going up. We don’t want to put the entire burden on our workforce, so the city does compensate that with contribution. We expect some employee premiums, but we don’t want to weaken our plan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.