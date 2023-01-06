As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world.
Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.
"It was very exciting," Gina Marie said. "I was expecting more moms to be there."
Lilly Sue Hernandez-Ramirez was born Jan. 1 at 1:16 p.m. and was delivered by Dr. Allan Chang. This is the second year in a row that Dr. Chang has delivered the New Year's baby, according to Dallas Regional Medical Center.
“Each time a baby is born, we play a short lullaby overhead throughout the hospital,” CEO Glenda Matchett said. “Every time we hear that song, we take a minute and smile because we know we just helped bring a new baby into the world. From our nurses, techs, doctors, and everyone else who plays a role in delivering babies, we have a great team. We even received two Healthgrades Five-Star recognitions this year for our labor and delivery department, so expecting moms can feel confident in the care they will receive when delivering at Dallas Regional.”
Each year Dallas Regional celebrates the first baby born in Mesquite by giving the mother a gift basket with newborn essentials including diapers, bottles, clothes, and a stuffed animal.
On average, an estimated 100 babies are delivered per month at Dallas Regional Medical Center. In 2022, the hospital delivered more than 1,150 babies.
The hospital offers free birthing classes for new parents, so they know what to expect. Staff covers what happens from registration to discharge, the labor process, types of delivery, common tools and machines in the delivery room, baby care, breast feeding, and what to expect at home, according to Dallas Regional Medical Center.
DRMC has received numerous safety and excellence recognitions over the past three years. They operate the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within 12 miles, and the first accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
