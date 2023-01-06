Mesquite baby.jpg
Courtesy of Dallas Regional Medical Center

As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world.

Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.

