Mesquite PD arrests 17-year old involved in three aggravated robberies

The Mesquite Police Department arrested 17 year old for three aggravated robberies in Mesquite on the afternoon of Nov. 26.

 File Photo

The Mesquite Police Department responded to three aggravated robberies that occurred at three different convenience stores in the city during the afternoon on Nov. 26.

The stores that were targeted were located in the 800 block of E. Main St. at approximately 4:53 p.m.,  2300 Block of N. Galloway at approximately 5:23 p.m. and the 100 block U.S. Hwy 80 at approximately 5:36 p.m.

After the third robbery, responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the area, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued into Dallas, where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody. The suspect vehicle was later determined to have been stolen out of Irving PD.

The suspect was identified as Israel Montantes, a 17-year-old male from Irving. Montantes was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with bonds set at $50,000 each and one count of evading in a vehicle with a bond set at $10,000 for a total bond worth $160,000. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments