The Mesquite Police Department responded to three aggravated robberies that occurred at three different convenience stores in the city during the afternoon on Nov. 26.
The stores that were targeted were located in the 800 block of E. Main St. at approximately 4:53 p.m., 2300 Block of N. Galloway at approximately 5:23 p.m. and the 100 block U.S. Hwy 80 at approximately 5:36 p.m.
After the third robbery, responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the area, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued into Dallas, where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody. The suspect vehicle was later determined to have been stolen out of Irving PD.
The suspect was identified as Israel Montantes, a 17-year-old male from Irving. Montantes was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with bonds set at $50,000 each and one count of evading in a vehicle with a bond set at $10,000 for a total bond worth $160,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.