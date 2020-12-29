Mesquite plans to stop illegal holiday activities

The city of Mesquite has raised its enforcement and attention to render any illegal gunfire, fireworks, or intoxicated driving on New Years Eve.
This has followed the recent City Council decision to increase patrol officers in residential neighborhoods that have shown high activity of reported gunfire or fireworks. In the last few years, there were about eight officers deployed to specific areas, and this year it has been raised to 23 officers and fire teams in different neighborhoods.
“We’ve been tracking neighborhoods where we get the most calls, and we've developed heat maps to help identify where the most source of calls come from, and we will assign people to be in those areas on New Years Eve,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said.
Last year, there were about 19,000 nationally reported fireworks in residential neighborhoods and 300 reported calls in Mesquite about fireworks or gunfire. A non-emergency hotline for residents to report on gunfire and fireworks was made in order to separate the calls from medical emergencies.
“Our hope is that the 911 system is not overwhelmed with phone calls. We respond to all the calls the same through the deployment teams. If we separate the calls, it makes sure that people that need medical service can get to a 911 operator quickly,” Keheley said. “That’s the primary benefit of the call center, and then we want to encourage people not to shoot guns in the air or shoot fireworks or drive while intoxicated. All three of those areas are very dangerous.”
There have also been reported numerous injuries and fatalities reported in Mesquite due to DWI, and the city has encouraged residents not to drive intoxicated. Anyone who fires a gun in a residential neighborhood will have a citation issued for $4,000 with possible jail time. Anyone who shoots fireworks will have a citation issued for $835 without a warning.
“Guns that are fired into the air will have bullets that come back down. They go through roofs, they can injure people and they can hit someone in the head and kill them if they got hit,” Keheley said. “We want to make sure that message is out there that people can die if you fire a gun even into the air.”
The city has also encouraged all residents to report on any gunfire, fireworks, or DWI activity and list an address. With a specific address, deployment can be more effective and can be recorded for New Years Day or future references.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.