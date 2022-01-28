police lights
Suspects in connection with a Mesquite security guard's death were arrested, the Mesquite Police Department announced Friday.

The Mesquite Police Department arrested Xzaviour Williams, 20, Darius Williams, 26 and Cameron Walton, 26 in connection with Patrick Prejean's death at Fitness Connection in Mesquite. 

In a video of an assault at the Mesquite Fitness Connection, widely circulating on TikTok, Prejean appeared to be escorting the group of men out of the gym while they were playing Basketball. The altercation started after Prejean began pushing one of the men out of the door. The video showed the men beating Prejean while he lay on the floor.

After Prejean lay motionless, police and fire were called. Prejean was taken to a nearby hospital where he later was pronounced dead. 

No bond information for the suspects or photos have been released at this time. 

