MPA.png
Mesquite Police Association

The Mesquite Police Association Charities and Mesquite Police Association, in partnership with the Mesquite Police Department, launched an autism awareness program to help officers identify and better work with residents with autism.

Launched earlier this year, the program allows family members or close friends to register a resident with autism in a database the police department can use to better work with all community members. The registration portal includes spaces for family members to list negative triggers for the individual with autism, a place to upload a photo of the individual for officers to better identify the individual and emergency contacts, so police can contact a loved one to assist in helping an individual with autism.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments