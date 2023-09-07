The Mesquite Police Association Charities and Mesquite Police Association, in partnership with the Mesquite Police Department, launched an autism awareness program to help officers identify and better work with residents with autism.
Launched earlier this year, the program allows family members or close friends to register a resident with autism in a database the police department can use to better work with all community members. The registration portal includes spaces for family members to list negative triggers for the individual with autism, a place to upload a photo of the individual for officers to better identify the individual and emergency contacts, so police can contact a loved one to assist in helping an individual with autism.
“Working with someone with autism can drastically change the approach from police, fire or EMS," MPA President Bruce Sales said. "It's a great thing for us to know going in, and it allows us to change our tactics and prevent problems from taking place.”
When residents register their family member with autism, the department will be equipped with information to better know how to approach the individual and who to contact in the event of an emergency.
“Where we see the benefit the most is with children,” Sales said. “It's not uncommon for us to find individuals wandering. They aren't necessarily lost. They're just wandering, and we may have very limited communication with them. With the information we can collect form family members who register their loved ones, we can reference this database. We can find the person who has been registered to get them back to their family, or we can contact someone who can come out to the scene and help us if there was some sort of catastrophe.”
The department also prints decals for families who register their loved ones with autism that can go on the individual’s house or vehicle, so if an officer goes to a location where that individual is, they can see that sticker and know the resident may have autism.
Residents can go to MPAcharities.com/autism to learn more about the program, see images of the decals and register a loved one.
“The program is 100% free,” Sales said. “We're just happy to extend it out to the community as a special program to help out our residents.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
