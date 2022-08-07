The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents.
The system byVirTrautilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
The simulator covers almost every possible use of force scenario that a police officer could encounter in the field, from active shooter incidents, traffic stops, emotionally disturbed persons, and even vicious dog calls. The training scenarios allow officers to employ effective techniques for communicating under stress by de-escalating a situation or potentially avoiding being drawn into a physical confrontation altogether.Each training session can be altered based on the actions of individual officers. After each session, instructors can review the officer’s performance through a debrief process, and each officer can see how the simulated stress placed on them during the scenarios can impact their decision-making.
“This technology is a game changer for our training program,”Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said. “The ability to provide real life scenarios for our de-escalation training will enhance our ability to keep our officers and our citizens safe. We want our officers to have the highest level of training in all areas and this system significantly enhances our capabilities.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
