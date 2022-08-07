Picture1.png
Courtesy of Mesquite PD

The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents.   

The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments