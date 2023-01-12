Residents gathered at Mesquite City Hall Tuesday night to discuss public safety.
At the meeting, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill highlighted some new directions of the department including mental health response, training initiatives, partnerships and personnel.
The Mesquite Police Department began its CARE team – a civilian-led team with police support – to help community members overcome hardships they are experiencing. Gill said that part of the CARE team’s responsibility will be to help those experiencing homelessness overcome the barriers in finding a permanent residence. Additionally, the team would help city employees including officers as needed.
As the department acquires new officers Gill said the Mesquite PD has expanded on certain skills necessary in keeping the community safe, including de-escalation techniques, emergency responses, defense and more.
A new training technology, Virtra, has been a key tool in de-escalation and active shooter training, Gill said. Officers will step into a 300-degree simulation, where they must navigate a variety of situations. When training for de-escalation, operators can make the situation more tense or less tense, while judging how the officer is handling the situation.
The department also hired new K-9 officers to help officers while on the job. K-9 "Ferris" was hired into the department to detect guns and explosives in schools. Two patrol K-9 officers have also joined the department.
New partnerships with federal and state organizations have also helped the Mesquite Police Department catch criminals who have committed crimes in Mesquite but then traveled outside of Mesquite PD’s jurisdiction.
When comparing crime statistics, Gill said that the department is comparing 2022 to 2019, as 2020 and 2021 were anomaly years.
Compared to 2019, the department has seen a rising trend in aggravated assault and in weapons offenses. Gill said that a trend the department has noticed is the use of a 3-D printed Glock switch to turn the hand gun fully automatic.
Stepping into 2023, Chief Gill and the city council highlighted the importance of working with the community through crime watch groups, more attendees in the citizen’s police academy and other means of resident participation to keep Mesquite safe.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
