Residents gathered at Mesquite City Hall Tuesday night to discuss public safety.

At the meeting, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill highlighted some new directions of the department including mental health response, training initiatives, partnerships and personnel.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

