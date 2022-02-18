Dominic Green

Mesquite Police identified Dominic Green, a 31-year-old from Dallas, as a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 12.

Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 12:09 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd. after multiple calls regarding a suspect banging on an apartment door and taking the hinges off the apartment door, according to a video released by the police department.

On arrival, two officers approached and tried to talk with Green, who fled on foot and dropped a gun, according to police. Green attempted to retrieve his gun and pointed it at the officers before the officers opened fire on Green, Lt. Brandon Ricketts said in a video.

After Green was struck six times by the police officers, Green was seen in one of the officers' body camera footage asking the officers to stop repeatedly.

Green was given immediate life-saving treatment before he was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, a press release from the police department said.

Green is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two accounts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The department said the shooting is under investigation.

