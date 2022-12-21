The Mesquite Police Department has a new, friendly addition to its K-9 unit.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill and Officer Brian Hill introduced Ferris to the public.
Ferris is a two-year-old chocolate lab trained in detecting guns and explosives. He joined the department as part of a pilot initiative to bring K-9 units into schools to help school resource officers.
“A couple years ago after the NASRO conference, which is the National Association of School Resource Officers, I saw a K-9 in Florida that was introduced into the school system,” Hill, Ferris’ handler said. “That dog's job was to find guns.”
Seeing growth in Mesquite’s population and a rise in juvenile violence, Hill wanted to bring a similar K-9 to Mesquite to keep schools safe and build relationships with students.
While Hill’s initial request was declined a couple years ago, the shooting in Uvalde brought school safety back to the forefront of the department’s minds, allowing Hill to employ Ferris.
Ferris was bred by Auburn University and trained by Global Protection K-9 Group. Being play motivated, Ferris works to get his orange and blue tennis ball after he finds key explosive compounds for Hill to collect.
Because Ferris was socialized from a young age, he is a friendly dog, Hill said.
“He's not going to bite or attack a kid,” Hill said. "He's a love bug. He's floppier. Floppy dogs are cute and sweet. You see a pointy-eared German shepherd or Malinois, they look aggressive. I don't think anyone's ever looked at a dog and thought he was mean.”
Hill said that if Ferris proves to be successful, he hopes to see more K-9 units in Mesquite ISD schools
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
