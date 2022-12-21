IMG_1661.jpg

With Ferris, school resource officers hope to build better relationships with students while keeping them safe. 
MPD photo.png

Ferris is a two-year-old chocolate lab trained in detecting guns and explosives. 
IMG_1554.jpg

Ferris trains to find explosives in a school setting at West Mesquite High School. 
IMG_1620.jpg

Ferris is trained to receive his favorite toy if he finds an explosive compound or gun. 
IMG_1627.jpg

Ferris checks West Mesquite lockers as part of his detection training. 

The Mesquite Police Department has a new, friendly addition to its K-9 unit.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill and Officer Brian Hill introduced Ferris to the public.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

