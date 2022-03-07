With students off on Spring Break, and spring activities ramp up, the Mesquite Police Department reminds drivers to be aware of the importance of roadway safety.
The department is joining forces with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and law enforcement agencies across Texas to look for impaired and intoxicated drivers. Extra officers will be out in force throughout the campaign which runs through March 20.
The Mesquite Police Department and TxDOT remind motorists to not drink and drive or use a designated driver before hitting the road. The Mesquite Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.