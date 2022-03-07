police lights
With students off on Spring Break, and spring activities ramp up, the Mesquite Police Department reminds drivers to be aware of the importance of roadway safety.

The department is joining forces with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and law enforcement agencies across Texas to look for impaired and intoxicated drivers. Extra officers will be out in force throughout the campaign which runs through March 20.

 

The Mesquite Police Department and TxDOT remind motorists to not drink and drive or use a designated driver before hitting the road.  The Mesquite Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

