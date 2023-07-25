Mesquite police car
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Between July 17-23, the Mesquite Police Department responded to two assaults, four commercial burglaries, four residential burglaries, 18 motor vehicle burglaries and other crimes.

The assaults took were reported at 1:06 a.m. July 20 in the 1600 block of W Scyene Road and at 7 p.m. July 21 on the 6000 block of Town East Mall.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

