Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 27, the Mesquite Police Department reported multiple aggravated assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, robberies and other incidents, according to community crime map data.
Reported assaults include the following incidents:
Assault reported for 1:05 p.m. Aug. 15 near the intersection of Military Boulevard and Rodeo Center Drive
Assault reported for 11 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1200 block of N McDonald St.
Assault reported for 1:22 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1100 block of Grassmere Lane
Assault reported for 7:35 a.m. Aug. 23 near the intersection of N Town East Drive and Motley Blvd.
Assault reported for at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 2300 block of Camp David Drive
Assault reported for 9:32 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 4200 block of Flamingo Way
The Mesquite Police Department reported three motor vehicle burglaries, including one reported for 8 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 700 block of N Galloway Ave.; one reported for 12:40 a.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of Franklin Road and Tripp Drive; and one reported for 4:35 p.m. Aug. 27 near the intersection of Town East Boulevard and I-635.
Reported burglaries include the following incidents:
Commercial burglary reported for 10:35 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 600 block of Pioneer Road
Commercial burglary reported for 4:25 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3000 block of Military Parkway
Commercial burglary reported for 2:38 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 1900 block of Clay Mahis Road
Commercial burglary reported for 11:55 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 900 block of Tripp Road
Commercial burglary reported for 3:13 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 600 block of Pioneer Road
Residential burglary reported for midnight Aug. 17 in the 1700 block of N Galloway Ave.
Residential burglary reported for 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of N Galloway Ave.
Residential burglary reported for 10:13 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 3800 block of Highway 80
Residential burglary reported for 12:12 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1700 block of N Galloway Ave.
Residential burglary reported for Aug. 7:25 p.m. 23 in the 1000 block of Americana Lane
Residential burglary reported for Aug. 8:45 p.m. 25 in the 1300 block of Oxford Place
The Mesquite Police Department reported two robberies: one for 5:40 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd. and another for 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1400 block of S Peachtree Road.
