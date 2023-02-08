police lights
The Mesquite Police Department responded to eight aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to Lexis Nexis community crime map.

  • A Jan. 30 incident was reported at 11:23 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lone Star Court.
  • Two aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 31. A midnight incident was reported in the 200 block of Alexandria Drive, and a 7:05 p.m. incident was reported in the 600 block of Purple Sage Tr.
  • An aggravated assault was reported on Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Clay Mathis Road.
  • A Feb. 2 aggravated assault was reported at 11:19 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cochran Drive.
  • Two incidents were reported on Feb. 3. The first assault occurred at 8:45 a.m. near Westbound US 80 and Belt Line Road. A 4:30 p.m. incident occurred in the 3100 block of Silver Creek Drive.
  • A Feb. 4 incident was reported at 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Farley Dr.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

