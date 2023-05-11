Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

Since April 30, the Mesquite Police Department responded to 13 assaults, seven robberies and other crimes, according to the Lexis Nexus Community Crime Map.

The 13 assaults took place in the following incidents:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments