police lights
welcomia

The Mesquite Police Department responded to seven aggravated assaults, two incidents of homicide and other incidents since Feb. 5, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Maps.

The assaults took place on the following days:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments