Police.jpg

Mesquite Deputy Chief Brandon Borden talked about how the police department is working to create partnerships with Mesquite youth.

 Mesquite Police Department

According to Mesquite Police Chief David Gill, crime is seeing a net decrease compared to last quarter and the past year in the city of Mesquite.

The city has seen a total of 2,562 incidents between January and March. During the previous quarter, the city saw 2,957 and saw 2,582 last year.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments