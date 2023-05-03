According to Mesquite Police Chief David Gill, crime is seeing a net decrease compared to last quarter and the past year in the city of Mesquite.
The city has seen a total of 2,562 incidents between January and March. During the previous quarter, the city saw 2,957 and saw 2,582 last year.
The crime on the rise, according to the data shown at the beginning of Gill’s presentation at Monday’s Mesquite City Council meeting, are aggravated assaults, which saw an increase from 100 to 149 between the previous quarter and an increase by 20 incidents since last year. Motor vehicle thefts are on the decline from the previous quarter, as incidents fell from 314 to 280, according to Gill. However, the department has seen an increase by 52 incidents since last year.
Over the past quarter, the department recovered 224 stolen vehicles, an increase from the previous recovery of 151 vehicles, due to an increased use in license plate tracking technologies.
Because the department has seen more suspects fleeing from officers, police have employed stop sticks to immobilize cars on the road.
From January through March, the department issued over 100 charges relating to unlawful possession of a firearm. Gill said those charged had committed another crime before being charged.
Over the past year, the department has seen an uptick in DWI arrests from 162 to 246 incidents.
“I hate to see a 52% increase, but that’s 52% that’s not killing a family of four by having an accident,” Gill said.
Over the past quarter, Mesquite’s part-time deployment officers have made 25 felony arrests and 15 misdemeanors, recovered 346.9 grams of marijuana, 18.6 grams of penalty group 1 substances, 45.3 grams of narcotics, five firearms and five stolen vehicles.
Gill told council that the department has not seen as significant increases in fentanyl uses as neighboring cities. However, firearm violations are on the rise, especially among the under 25 demographic, Gill said.
Deputy Chief Brandon Borden talked about key partnerships the department is building with the community, including its school resource officers in Mesquite ISD schools. At Wooley Middle school, students have the opportunity to join an after-school program with the school resource officer and teachers with tutoring, dinner and recreation at the Christian Center of Mesquite to build trust between youth and the department.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
